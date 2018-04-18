News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why 'dine-and-dash couple' have started a crowd funding page
Why accused dine-and-dash woman has started a crowd funding page

Queensland woman and three young children missing

Shae McDonald
AAP /

A Queensland woman and three young children have gone missing in Brisbane.

Russia: our response to U.S. sanctions will be precise and painful
0:53

Russia: our response to U.S. sanctions will be precise and painful
France rail strikes put local restaurants on the line
1:51

France rail strikes put local restaurants on the line
EU pushes to hasten start of Japan trade deal
1:24

EU pushes to hasten start of Japan trade deal
U.S. lawmakers jolted by Syria briefing, Pentagon warns of ISIS resurgence
1:05

U.S. lawmakers jolted by Syria briefing, Pentagon warns of ISIS resurgence
Theresa May: Labour to blame for Windrush landing cards destruction
1:31

Theresa May: Labour to blame for Windrush landing cards destruction
'Can you speak for Alfie' father of terminally ill toddler asks Pope
0:54

'Can you speak for Alfie' father of terminally ill toddler asks Pope
May accuses Corbyn over anti-Semitism after immigration criticism at PMQs
2:28

May accuses Corbyn over anti-Semitism after immigration criticism at PMQs
Farmer annoyed by complaints erects funny sign
0:34

Farmer annoyed by complaints erects funny sign
Critically endangered gorilla born at National Zoo
1:26

Critically endangered gorilla born at National Zoo
0418_1800_qld_irwin
1:22

Russell Crowe pushed for Steve Irwin's star
0418_sun_newsbreak
10:42

News Headlines: Wednesday 18 April
Defending Trump in Russia probe? It's hardly a dream job
1:18

Defending Trump in Russia probe? It's hardly a dream job
 

The 25-year-old, a five-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a five-month-old boy were last seen at a Strathpine home on April 13.

They were due to meet with family members on Tuesday but didn't show up.

Queensland police are urging anyone with information on their whereabouts to come forward.

A 25-year-old Queensland mum and her three young children have gone missing. Photo: Queensland Police Service

The woman is described as Caucasian, about 150cm tall, with brown hair and an average build.

It is not known if the woman is the children's mum, but they are all known to each other.

Back To Top