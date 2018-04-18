Qld woman and three children missing

A Queensland woman and three young children have gone missing in Brisbane.

The 25-year-old, a five-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a five-month-old boy were last seen at a Strathpine home on April 13.

They were due to meet with family members on Tuesday but didn't show up.

Queensland police are urging anyone with information on their whereabouts to come forward.

The woman is described as Caucasian, about 150cm tall, with brown hair and an average build.

It is not known if the woman is the children's mum, but they are all known to each other.