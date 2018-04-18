Palmer bemoans abuse of process in court

Clive Palmer says he once offered to clear Queensland Nickel's debts and instructed its director, his nephew Clive Mensink, to pay whatever it cost to keep operations going.

Clive Palmer says legal proceedings against Queensland Nickel should cease (file).

The former federal MP made the comments after he represented himself in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday, where he indicated he would move to stop legal proceedings involving the nickel company.

He claimed there had been an "abuse of process".

"The whole matter should be dismissed, it's a witch hunt against me for political purposes," he said.

In late May or early June, Palmer said he would seek a permanent stay of proceedings against Queensland Nickel, which collapsed in 2016 with debts of about $300 million.

"I instructed Mr Mensink: 'don't let the company go into liquidation, don't let anyone lose their job, we will pay whatever we have to pay to keep the business open'," he said.

"We had the money, we offered it to them and they wouldn't take it."

The decision to refuse the money caused the sacking of 550 people, he said.

Mr Palmer also told Justice John Bond he was against consolidating his several ongoing court matters into one trial, which could run for three months, because they may be discontinued if his attempt to halt proceedings was successful.

He also claimed there were up to 37 million documents that could be relevant.

Palmer has been locked in legal battles with Queensland Nickel's liquidators and has repeatedly defended how the company was run before it went belly-up.

Tax-payer funded special liquidators have so far cost about $8.6 million, the court heard.

Palmer, who in February claimed he was worth $4 billion, has also been fighting a legal battle to freeze his assets.

But he said he wouldn't spend any of his fortune reopening the Townsville refinery if liquidators succeeded in freezing his wealth.

Meanwhile, Mr Mensink, who was the sole registered director of QN when it folded, has been out of the country since leaving in June 2016.

Earlier this year he was tracked to Bulgaria's capital, Sofia.

"He hasn't done anything wrong," Mr Palmer said.