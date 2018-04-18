News

Mystery surrounds deadly house fire that killed three

AAP /

A middle-aged man has been identified as one of three who died in a suspicious house fire in Brisbane.

The other two victims are yet to be formally identified, a day after an explosion and blaze tore through the Everton Hills home.

Police initially believed two women and a man were killed, but now say the victims were two men and a woman.

Mystery surrounds the blaze at the Everton Hills home which left three dead. Source: AAP

Witnesses recorded several videos of smoke from the blaze billowing into the sky. Source: 7News

"The 53-year-old male was known to the house from our investigations," Detective Acting Inspector Joe Zitny told reporters on Wednesday. The dead man's name has not been released.

He said detectives were making progress but want to hear from anyone who noticed unusual movements in or near Pavonia Street around dawn on Tuesday.

Neighbours have reported hearing cars speeding away.

Neighbours reported hearing a loud bang coming from the property. Source: AAP

"We've spoken to a number of neighbours, and people who are associated with the street. We have elicited some information," he said.

There was nothing to suggest the residents who lived at the house were "known adversely within the street", he said.

SES officers joined police at the crime scene on Wednesday, to help with meticulous line searches, including of surrounding streets.

Just what sparked the ferocious blaze remains a mystery, with neighbours telling police they heard a loud explosion and could smell fuel as the fire took hold around dawn on Tuesday.

Officers are trying to piece together what caused the fatal fire. Source: AAP

During the height of the drama, flames reached four storeys into the air.

Two men tried to help the home's occupants but were beaten back by the heat.

Neighbours told police they could hear a woman calling for help.

Police expect their investigations to take several days.

Neighbours have told police they heard vehicles speeding away from the scene around the time the blaze broke out, and detectives have confirmed they are investigating those reports.

