Post-mortems for trio killed in Qld blaze

Post-mortem examinations should reveal if fire, or something else, was responsible for the deaths of three people in a burning Brisbane house.

Authorities are investigating how three people died in an explosion and fire at a Brisbane house.

The bodies of two men and a woman have been removed from the Everton Hills home after an explosion and blaze tore through the property around dawn on Tuesday.

The blaze is being treated as suspicious, with neighbours reporting hearing cars speed from the scene.

Homicide officers are assisting the investigation but police say that's not unusual for such investigations.

Only one of the dead, a 53-year-old man, has been formally identified. His name has not been released but police say he "was known to the house".

Police are yet to confirm the identities of the woman and the second man who died.

"Overnight, the three people have been extracted from the crime scene and we anticipate the post-mortems should commence this morning," Detective Acting Inspector Joe Zitny told the ABC on Wednesday.

Insp Zitny said detectives were making progress but want to hear from anyone who noticed unusual movements or activity in or near Pavonia Street around dawn on Tuesday.

"We've spoken to a number of neighbours, and people who are associated with the street. We have elicited some information," he said.

There was nothing to suggest the residents who lived at the house were "known adversely within the street", he said.

SES officers joined police at the crime scene on Wednesday, to help with meticulous line searches, including of surrounding streets.

Just what sparked the ferocious blaze remains a mystery, with neighbours telling police they heard a loud explosion and could smell fuel as the fire took hold around dawn on Tuesday.

During the height of the drama, flames reached four storeys into the air.

Two men tried to help the home's occupants but were beaten back by the heat.

Neighbours told police they could hear a woman calling for help.