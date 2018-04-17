Drug-resistant gonorrhoea in Australia

Two cases of multi-drug resistant gonorrhoea have been detected in Australia.

One case of the sexually transmitted disease was found in Western Australia and a second case was diagnosed in Queensland, with authorities believing one of the cases was acquired in southeast Asia.

Untreated gonorrhoea can have serious complications, including pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility in women.

Multi-drug resistant strains can be difficult to treat, with the number of gonorrhoea cases increasing in Australia in recent years.

To stop the spread of the infection health authorities suggest wearing condoms, especially when engaging in sexual activity while travelling.