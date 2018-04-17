Logan mayor to fight corruption charge

Logan mayor Luke Smith has declared he will fight criminal charges laid against him and will not stand down after his first court appearance.

Mr Smith, who has been charged with official corruption, failing to correct his council register of interests and two counts of perjury, appeared at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

"I will be vigorously defending the charges," Mr Smith said in a statement on Tuesday.

"While people are entitled to their opinion, I strongly believe in the presumption of innocence and with that, I will not be standing down as mayor."

The Crime and Corruption Commission alleges the 48-year-old lied during a hearing relating to Operation Belcarra.

The operation has been investigating the conduct of some candidates in the Gold Coast, Moreton Bay, Ipswich and Logan councils in 2016.