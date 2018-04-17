News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother of two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes mid-flight
Mum-of-two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes

Neighbours hear screams, smell fuel: Chilling details from deadly house fire

Tracey Ferrier
AAP /

Neighbours have reported smelling fuel as an explosion and fire tore through a Brisbane home early on Tuesday, killing three people.

0418_1130_nat_surfer
1:15

Surfer attacked by shark off WA coast speaks about his ordeal
0418_1130_nat_finance
1:14

Midday finance report - April 18
0418_1130_nat_talks
1:43

Malcolm Turnbull prepares for talks in London
0418_1130_nat_ses
1:30

SES called in to look for evidence in suspicious Brisbane house fire
0418_1130_nat_rebel
1:36

Rebel Wilson returns to court as Bauer Media appeals
0418_1130_nat_helicopter
1:45

Helicopter pilot in hospital after surviving fiery crash
0418_1130_nat_plane
1:45

Woman dies after being partially sucked out of plane window
0418_1130_nat_ringleader
0:55

Plane bomb plot ringleader detained in Iraq
0418_0500_nat_housefire
1:45

Police believe fatal house fire may have been deliberately lit
0418_0500_nat_planeexplosion
2:30

One dead after plane engine explodes mid-flight
0418_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:40

News Break - April 18
0418_0500_nat_vegemite
0:25

Fancy vegemite toast to set Aussies back
 

A cry for help was also heard as flames engulfed the Everton Hills home, where a woman lived with her adult son.

Firefighters found the bodies of two women and a man in the blackened shell of the two-storey brick property, and police are trying to establish if the woman and her son are among the dead.

The house is now a crime scene.

Neighbours have said they smelled fuel before the explosion at the house. Source: 7 News

"There are suspicious circumstances around this fire," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Superintendent Bevan Moore has told The Courier-Mail.

"Calls from neighbours have indicated there were unusual noises associated with the fire ... there were explosions reported by neighbours, the smell of fuel, things like that."

Investigators don't yet know if the explosion sparked the fire, or if it was the other way around.

That will be a key question for forensic crews tasked with finding out exactly what happened at the Pavonia Street property about 5.30am.

Neighbours have described hearing a cry for help, and witnessing an extremely intense fire that forced the evacuation of some surrounding properties.

Aerial photos show the ferocious blaze burning inside the house. Source: 7 News

One resident heard a shout for help, before rushing outside and seeing flames tearing through the home.

"We heard a shout - help! - and my wife said 'Oh, the house (is) on fire just at the back'," the man, who did not want to be named.

"We were obviously very concerned about our property, but obviously for the neighbour as well."

Police Inspector Daniel Bragg said neighbours had reported hearing "a loud explosion, quite significant" and seeing flames that were visible from some distance away.

"We're investigating it as a suspect house fire until evidence comes to light that shows us otherwise," he told reporters.

Officers investigating at the scene of the fire. Source: 7 News

Neighbours told police that there was an explosion before the blaze. Source: 7 News

"We're trying to put together the pieces of this jigsaw, what started this fire. We need to find out if it's suspicious, I mean, it might have been just a terrible accident."

Insp Bragg said it was extraordinary that no neighbouring properties were damaged, given the size and intensity of the fire.

"This is just an awful thing for the whole community."

Back To Top