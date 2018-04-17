News

Neighbours hear screams for help before three found dead in house fire

Tracey Ferrier
AAP /

A neighbour heard a cry for help after an explosion and fire ripped through a Brisbane home, killing two women and a man.

Fire crews found the bodies of three adults after the blaze at the Everton Hills property about 5.30am on Tuesday. The ages of the dead have not been released.

Police Inspector Daniel Bragg said neighbours reported hearing yelling and an explosion, before an intense fire took hold.

"It was a loud explosion, quite significant, and the neighbour that heard that explosion contacted the police," he told reporters at the scene.

Officers investigating at the scene of the fire. Source: 7 News

Neighbours told police that there was an explosion before the blaze. Source: 7 News

"I'm told that the fire could be seen from a fair distance away and it was the flames and the smoke that actually led people to the address."

Neighbours said a woman aged in her 60s lives at the house with her son, aged in his 20s.

One man described hearing a shout for help, before rushing outside and seeing flames tearing through the double-storey brick home.

A neighbour heard a cry for help after an explosion and fire ripped through a Brisbane home. Source: 7 News

"We heard a shout - help! - and my wife said 'Oh, the house (is) on fire just at the back'," the man, who wasn't named said.

"We were obviously very concerned about our property, but obviously for the neighbour as well."

Inspector Bragg also said one neighbour had reported hearing "some yelling beforehand".

The fire is being treated as suspicious. Source: 7 News

"At this stage we do not know what happened here. A very thorough investigation will be conducted into this," he said.

Detectives remain at the Pavonia Street property and say the deaths are being treated as suspicious.

Neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precaution.

Pavonia Street is currently closed to traffic. The fire is out, but wisps of smoke are still coming from the home's blackened windows.

