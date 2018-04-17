News

Mother of two identified as passenger killed after plane engine explodes mid-flight
Objects hurled at Qld home before fire

Tracey Ferrier
AAP /

Police are hunting for a man suspected of torching a Brisbane house with a woman inside.

The man was seen throwing two objects at an Acacia Ridge home late on Monday afternoon which shattered a glass door, and soon afterwards the property was engulfed in flames.

A 48-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation in the fire, which destroyed a lower level bedroom and caused smoke damage to an upper level.

A nearby vehicle was also damaged.

The offender, who drove to the property in a white Mitsubishi Magna, remains on the run and police are calling for witnesses to come forward.

Police could not say exactly what the objects were, but described them as potentially flammable.

