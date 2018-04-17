Woman missing from outback Qld campsite

Police are calling on the public to help them find a woman who disappeared from a secluded outback Queensland campsite more than three weeks ago.

Sarah Lindsay, 36, was last seen wearing black pyjama pants on March 24 at a camping spot on Bularoo Creek near the Carnarvon Highway, north of Roma.

Authorities believe Ms Lindsay, who has blonde hair with red highlights, was in Toowoomba on April 6 and may be heading towards Byron Bay.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to contact police on 131 444.