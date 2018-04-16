News

Cross River Rail and what it means

AAP /

The Palaszczuk government committed in 2017 to going it alone and build the Cross River Rail at a cost of $5.4 billion before the federal opposition leader Bill Shorten pledged $2.24 billion in funding if he wins office at the next election.

- It will consist of 10.2km of rail line

- The project includes 5.9km of tunnelling under the Brisbane River and CBD.

- Four underground stations: Boggo Road, Woolloongabba, Albert Street and Roma Street.

- Two station upgrades: Dutton Park and Exhibition

- Peak AM capacity to increase to 106 trains (2036) per hour compared to 66 per hour in 2016.

- Completed by 2024

- Create 7700 jobs during construction and 550 permanent jobs on completion

- Palaszczuk Government in 2017 committed $2.8 billion in the 2017/18 budget to the project and a further $2.6 billion to pay for it over subsequent years.

