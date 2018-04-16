Nuttall-linked solicitor banned for years

A businessman and lawyer who was jailed for making a corrupt payment to former Queensland government minister Gordon Nuttall has been banned from acting as a solicitor for five years.

Harold Shand served four months of a 15-month maximum sentence after being convicted in 2011 of paying Nuttall $60,000 as a secret commission in April 2002 and was in February banned from obtaining a practising certificate by Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

"There is no doubt that the crime was a serious one, which involved playing a part in an act of public corruption," QCAT judicial member James Thomas wrote in his judgment published on Thursday.

Shand ended up on trial in Brisbane District Court, where it emerged he had authorised money to be paid from Capregin, a company that ran central Queensland's Jellinbah mine, into an account held by Nuttall, who was mines minister.

The prosecution case was that the $60,000 was paid with the hope of currying favour with the government and likely made in the hope of deterring Nuttall from making further requests for cash.

Nuttall had made it clear any payments would ensure the company had a "friend in court" when dealing with the government, Judge Milton Griffin found.

Nuttall was sentenced 12 years for receiving secret commissions and perjury.

As well as being banned from seeking to be listed to work as a solicitor for five years, Shand has been ordered to pay legal costs of $2500.