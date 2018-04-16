Capped fees end Qld towing fee bill shock

Queensland tow truck companies can no longer set their own fees, with state government-regulated charges taking effect on Monday.

After a number of rogue operators were exposed charging towing fees of up to $1000, the Palaszczuk Government legislated capped fees.

An on-site, pre-towed release is $150, a holding yard release fee will be $250, while operators can charge a flat $25 per day for storage.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey says the legislation came from recommendations made by the independent investigation into the removal of parked vehicles from private car parks.

Besides capping fees on towed vehicles, there are also massive fines for operators who work outside the new rules and charge fees outside the regulated amounts.

"We are also increasing the maximum penalty that can be imposed under the Tow Truck Regulation from 20 penalty units ($2523) to 80 penalty units ($10,092)," Mr Bailey said.

Tow truck operators are prohibited from charging for locating the owner, travelling to the place where the vehicle is located, allowing the vehicle owner access at the holding yard (within business hours) and other incidental fees.

Tow truck drivers are also required to notify police as soon as possible after removing a vehicle.

"Tow truck operators should also take a close look to make sure they are doing the right thing," Mr Bailey said.

"I am confident this legislation appropriately balances the rights of private property owners and occupiers and the rights of motorists, while ensuring towing practices are fair and reasonable."