Accused attempted murderer to seek bail

A man accused of pushing an alleged Brisbane drug dealer from the third-storey balcony of his home is expected to apply for bail.

Bradley Keleher has been in custody since March after he and two others allegedly forced their way into a Bowen Hills unit and cornered Mitchell King, who had ripped off $3,500 in a February drug deal.

Police allege Keleher throttled Mr King's throat and pushed him against a balcony rail, causing him to overbalance and fall onto concrete below.

The 22-year-old suffered a broken jaw, ribs, arms, a fractured knee and lost teeth.

Keleher has been charged with attempted murder, acts intended to maim, enter premises with intent, grievous bodily harm and deprivation of liberty.

He is listed to seek bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.