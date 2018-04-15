Men dead after Qld crashes

A man has died after crashing into a power pole and rolling his car southwest of Brisbane.

The 56-year-old lost control while driving along the main road of his hometown, Rosevale, in the early hours of Sunday.

Forensic specialists are investigating, police said.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man has died after rolling his car just after midnight on Sunday at Brightview.

Police say the vehicle left the road and rolled a number of times.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.