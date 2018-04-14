Qld police to meet ship after fatal fall

Queensland police will prepare a report for the coroner after a Brisbane woman fell from ocean liner Pacific Dawn during a cruise of the Pacific.

The 47-year-old woman fell from an upper level deck into the ocean around 150 nautical miles west of New Caledonia on Thursday afternoon

A search for the woman was called off on Friday morning.

Reports that she had made her way to the high deck because she was seasick were unconfirmed.

She was believed to have been travelling with her husband and children.

The vessel will dock at Portside Wharf in Brisbane at 6am on Sunday.

Queensland Police will take statements from crew and passengers.

No suspicious circumstances have been identified at this stage, police said.

One traveller said passengers had been updated with developments from the outset.

"The captain and crew have been put in an unimaginable position yet have handled themselves professionally and with the respect to the victim and her family," Teg An told AAP on Friday.