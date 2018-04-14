Brock Prime accused attacker released

A man charged over a road rage attack that left a Gold Coast tradesman with life-threatening injuries has been released from custody on conditional bail.

Jonathan Lawrence and two others were charged with grievous bodily harm after a group of men set upon Brock Prime with a weapon on February 24 following a chase along the M1 Motorway.

The bashing left Mr Prime with a fractured skull, bruised and swollen brain and a broken leg.

His brain was also infected after dirt entered his head wound.

Following an unopposed application for release on Friday, Justice Helen Bowskill gave Lawrence bail with conditions, including a curfew.

The three men accused of attacking of Mr Prime remain before the courts.