News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives
Terrified Qantas passengers sent goodbye messages as they feared for their lives

Brock Prime accused attacker released

AAP /

A man charged over a road rage attack that left a Gold Coast tradesman with life-threatening injuries has been released from custody on conditional bail.

Jonathan Lawrence and two others were charged with grievous bodily harm after a group of men set upon Brock Prime with a weapon on February 24 following a chase along the M1 Motorway.

The bashing left Mr Prime with a fractured skull, bruised and swollen brain and a broken leg.

His brain was also infected after dirt entered his head wound.

Following an unopposed application for release on Friday, Justice Helen Bowskill gave Lawrence bail with conditions, including a curfew.

The three men accused of attacking of Mr Prime remain before the courts.

Back To Top