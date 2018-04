A man has been charged with deliberately setting fire to a Brisbane home while another person was inside it, according to police.

The 44-year-old man allegedly set fire to a home in Strathpine on Friday morning, forcing a 60-year-old man to evacuate the house, which became engulfed in flames.

The man, who was arrested at the scene and charged with arson and burglary, is expected to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday.