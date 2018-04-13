News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Organ recipient flies half way around the world to be with organ donor's family on his birthday
Organ recipient flies to Australia to celebrate donor's birthday

Qld man fined for tampering with croc trap

Stuart Layt
AAP /

A man has been fined $1800 for interfering with a crocodile trap in far north Queensland.

The man was photographed in October climbing in and around the trap set up by wildlife officers to remove a problem crocodile from Dicksons Inlet, near Port Douglas.

He pleaded guilty in Caboolture Magistrates Court in March to four charges including interfering with a crocodile trap.

He was fined $1800 and had a conviction recorded.

Queensland Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch called the man's behaviour stupid and dangerous.

"These traps are specifically designed to attract crocodiles and they are deployed in places where a problem crocodile is known to be present," she said in a statement on Friday.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that interfering with crocodile traps is potentially life-threatening."

The maximum fine for interfering with a crocodile trap is $15,000.

Back To Top