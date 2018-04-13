Qld man fined for tampering with croc trap

A man has been fined $1800 for interfering with a crocodile trap in far north Queensland.

The man was photographed in October climbing in and around the trap set up by wildlife officers to remove a problem crocodile from Dicksons Inlet, near Port Douglas.

He pleaded guilty in Caboolture Magistrates Court in March to four charges including interfering with a crocodile trap.

He was fined $1800 and had a conviction recorded.

Queensland Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch called the man's behaviour stupid and dangerous.

"These traps are specifically designed to attract crocodiles and they are deployed in places where a problem crocodile is known to be present," she said in a statement on Friday.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that interfering with crocodile traps is potentially life-threatening."

The maximum fine for interfering with a crocodile trap is $15,000.