Qld man facing US extradition for fraud

A Queensland man accused of roping investors into a fake betting scheme before disappearing with their money is facing extradition to the United States.

US officials allege Baron Matson, also known as Baron Bronstein, Philip Fletcher and Lincoln Robert Marshall, ran the scam with his father Roger Bronstein from 1997 to January 2001.

US residents were sent letters encouraging their cash investment in an algorithm that guaranteed winning bets on thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing.

The letter indicated Roger Bronstein was a self-made millionaire who discovered the program and suggested lenders could earn significant sums if they worked as little as 10 hours per week.

Authorities allege Matson told backers a $75,000 investment relating to the 2000 Melbourne Cup was guaranteed and would be returned soon after the race, regardless of its outcome.

He is facing accusations including mail and wire fraud.

During a 2016 appeal hearing Matson claimed there had been a conspiracy to stall his arrest, given investigations had been ongoing since 2000 and raids were conducted by the Australian Federal Police in 2005.

He told the court the extradition process between the two countries was straightforward and suggested the lengthy nature of his own matter breached his rights.

Mr Matson's appeal against his extradition was dismissed by the Federal Court on Friday.

"It is difficult to accept that Mr Matson genuinely believed that it was possible to guarantee a return from a horse race," the judgment read.

"In any event, despite the representation of a guaranteed return shortly after the race, Mr Matson, his father and Mr Gordon Grant 'vanished, along with substantially all of the investors' money'."