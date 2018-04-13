Entsch will contest next federal election

Federal MP Warren Entsch has announced he will contest the next election, saying he has unfinished business.

The member for the far north Queensland seat of Leichhardt formally declared on Friday his intention to run at the next poll, which will be held in over a year's time.

Mr Entsch said although he may face a preselection challenge for his seat, serving the people of Leichhardt had been the greatest privilege of his life, and he felt he had more to give to the community.

"It would be easy for me to walk away and do something else. But I still have unfinished business to achieve and that's why I'm putting my hand up," he told reporters in Cairns.

"If (any challengers) think they could do a better job representing the people of Cairns, Cape York and the Torres Strait, I look forward to seeing their names on the ballot paper."

Mr Entsch achieved his long-running campaign to have same-sex marriage legalised in Australia last year.

He had advocated it for years, which made him an outside on the issue within his own party.

Mr Entsch said he still had several goals to accomplish, including insurance sector reform, which he believes is too geared towards returning dividends for investors.

There are reports senior Liberals asked Mr Entsch to stay on in the seat for one more term amid fears the popular local member would be replaced by Labor.

The next federal election is due before May 18, 2019, but could be held earlier if the Coalition continues to struggle.

It has now lost 30 consecutive Newspolls.

Mr Entsch also threw his support behind embattled Coalition leader and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, saying there was no doubt he would lead the party to the next election.