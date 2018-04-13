Qld attempted murder accused bailed

A mentally-ill man accused of trying to murder a woman by setting her on fire has been granted Supreme Court bail after his father offered a $100,000 surety.

Matt James Nolan allegedly broke into the woman's Brisbane home, went to her room, doused her with fuel and set her alight in July 2017.

The woman, who knows her alleged attacker, was left with burns to her arms and chest.

Defence lawyer Angus Edwards told the Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday that Nolan had schizophrenia, but a medical treatment plan could be ordered as part of his bail.

The prosecution opposed his release on the grounds he posed an unacceptable risk of reoffending and if he did so, there would likely be severe consequences.

Justice Helen Bowskill acknowledged the serious nature of the allegations against him but granted Nolan bail, saying medical supervision and reporting conditions lowered fears he would commit further crimes.

As well as agreeing to see a psychologist, who will ensure he takes medication, Nolan will also report to police daily.

Nolan remains before the courts.