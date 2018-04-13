Brock Prime accused attacker bailed in Qld

A man charged over an alleged gang bashing of a Gold Coast tradesman, which left him fighting for life in hospital, has been released from custody.

Jonathan Lawrence is accused of being part of a group of up to 13 men who set upon Brock Prime with a weapon on February 24, following a cat and mouse style chase along the M1 Motorway.

The men had been at a bucks party and were travelling in a white van when it almost collided with Mr Prime's black Subaru Forester near Coomera.

The two vehicles then weaved through traffic in wet conditions before both drivers pulled over.

Soon after a brawl erupted on the side of the motorway.

Lawrence, Ryan Hallifax and Jordan Baklas were all charged with grievous bodily harm over the alleged attack.

During bail applications for Lawrence's co-accused in March, police prosecutors said the 29-year-old victim had produced a weapon, believed to be a concrete scraper, which was eventually taken from him and used in the attack.

The bashing left Mr Prime with a fractured skull, bruised and swollen brain and a broken leg.

Doctors told his family his brain had been infected by dirt that had entered his head wound.

He remained in a coma until March 15, pulling through despite fears he may not survive the severe injuries.

In applying for bail on Friday, Lawrence's defence solicitor Chris Nyst told the Brisbane Supreme Court there was evidence Mr Prime had instigated the incident.

Bail was not opposed by the prosecution.

Justice Helen Bowskill agreed to release Lawrence from custody but placed conditions on his bail, including a curfew.

The other men accused of attack of Mr Prime remain before the courts.

