Higher rates of death for at-risk children

Queensland children known to the state's child safety system were five times more likely to die in the 2016-17 financial year, new statistics show.

The Queensland Family and Child Commission, which released its annual report on Thursday, found 57 of the 421 children who died were known to the Child Safety Department.

"The rates of death of children known to the child protection system have consistently been higher than the rates for all children, especially for deaths from external causes," the report states.

"This is explained, to an extent, by the significant disadvantage, abuse and neglect these children experience prior to coming to the attention of the child protection system, as well as the often multiple risk factors present in their families."

Those children made up a large number of deaths resulting from suicide, drowning and fatal assault.

Of the 19 children who drowned, 10 were known to officials, as were nine of the 21 children who committed suicide and four of the five who died from a fatal assault or neglect.

Suicide was also the leading external cause of death in young people and accounted for the deaths of almost half of those aged between 10 and 17.

Liberal National Party leader Deb Frecklington has gone on the attack against Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, accusing her government of stalling the report's release so it would go unnoticed during the Commonwealth Games.

"Queenslanders have a right to know what's going on and that's why this document shouldn't have sat on the Premier's desk since October last year," Ms Frecklington said on Friday.

She called on the state's Child Safety Department to do more to stop children known to officials from dying of preventable causes.

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the government would recruit almost 300 staff members over the next two years to improve the department's services.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25).