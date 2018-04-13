Cruise ship to dock in Brisbane on Sunday

The P&O cruise ship on which a woman fell overboard near New Caledonia will dock in Brisbane on Sunday morning.

The woman fell from the Pacific Dawn about 4pm on Thursday, about 150 nautical miles west of New Caledonia, during a week-long cruise in the Pacific.

The captain of the cruise ship announced to passengers on Friday that a woman had not been found and the ship was heading back to Brisbane.

Passengers said the woman's husband saw her fall and went into shock. Life rings were immediately thrown into the water, but there was no sign of her, The Courier-Mail reported.

She was believed to have been on holiday with her husband and children.

A passenger onboard shared her condolences to the woman's family on social media.

"With a very heavy heart, condolences to family that lost a loved one yesterday," Deann Morris posted on Facebook on Friday.

"Pete & myself are aboard this cruise & unfortunately they have not located the lady that fell overboard.

"We will be back Sunday...not Saturday."

A search began immediately after the woman fell and continued through the night, with rough conditions hampering efforts.

It was officially called off on Friday at 7.30am.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I need to let you know that we have been unable to locate our guest," the Pacific Dawn captain told passengers on Friday morning.

"We are still in the area of the incident, and the weather conditions with the swell three to four metres high, as you can see outside, the strong wind made our search extremely challenging.

"As a result, we have now made the extremely difficult decision to continue our journey towards Brisbane.

"I know I speak on behalf of all of you when I say our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Carnival Australia spokesman David Jones said a crew member notified the bridge as soon as the woman fell and the 'man overboard' incident response was activated immediately.

"In line with this response, Pacific Dawn turned around to follow the course it was on at the time of the incident," he said.

"The difficult decision to suspend the search was made only after expert advice that survival after this length of time in difficult sea conditions and after a full night at sea was not considered possible."

The Pacific Dawn incident has been referred to the Queensland Police Service and the Coroner.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority and New Caledonian authorities issued calls for nearby vessels to assist in the search.

The ship was on a seven-night cruise from Brisbane to the South Pacific with scheduled calls to Noumea, Lifou and Port Vila.