Queensland drivers have paid around $90 million in fines for speeding a few kilometres over the limit.

More than two thirds of speeding fines in the 12 months to October 31, 2017 went to drivers travelling less than 13 km/h over the limit, figures revealed on Friday by motoring group RACQ show.

Of the more than 890,000 drivers caught speeding in that time, almost 600,000 were fined for low range speeding, the Department of Transport and Main Roads figures showed.