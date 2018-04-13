News

Alleged magistrate threatener released

AAP /

A man charged after allegedly threatening to kill and rape a Queensland magistrate over an ongoing neighbourhood feud has been released from custody.

Shane Christopher Toohey is accused of making the violent statements to Magistrate Catherine Pirie after her husband hit Toohey's mother with a shovel in February, 2017.

David Pirie has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and is due to face Brisbane District Court trial in June.

Meanwhile Toohey, who had lived next door to the Pirie family, is due back at court in April.

