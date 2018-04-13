Qld public service unsustainable: business

The Queensland government is being urged to address the state's ballooning public workforce as it swells to its biggest size ever.

Figures released by Annastacia Palaszczuk's government on Thursday show taxpayers are now supporting 218,957 bureaucrats and frontline services employees.

The public sector, which equals almost the population of Townsville is up from 201,409 in March 2015.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland spokesman Dan Petrie urged the government to move quickly, saying the current rate of public service growth was unsustainable.

"It's a medium-term problem so therefore if it's not addressed now it is something they would have to address within the term of parliament," he told reporters on Thursday.

The Liberal National Party opposition has criticised Labor in the past for adding more people to its payroll, and went on the attack again on Thursday.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the staff blowout had created inefficiencies in the health and public transport system, but refused to say how she would deal with the matter if she were in office.

She went so far as to say those services significantly improved when the LNP sacked 14,000 people during its last term in government, a decision which contributed to the party's 2015 electoral loss.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad defended the recruitment, saying frontline services had increased in line with population growth.