A woman bus driver has been assaulted as she fended off an attempted robbery by a group of youths in central Brisbane.

The woman was approached by a gang of seven youths at the exchange on Sandgate Road, Nundah, at around 8.10pm on Thursday.

She was spat on and punched in the face but managed to prevent the group stealing a cash tin before they fled.

Police say the driver only received minor injuries and that investigations are continuing.