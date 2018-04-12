Qld sex shop drug traffickers jailed

A sex shop owner who pedalled toxic synthetic cannabis that was linked to the deaths of two Queensland people has been jailed for six years.

Victorian man David Andre Jules Piccinato, 45, and Toowoomba's Ross McGlone, 38, admitted trafficking $350,000 worth of the drug from five Love Heart Adult Shop stores across regional Queensland.

Piccinato owned the sex shops while McGlone worked as the operations manager.

The offending took place between October 2014 and January 2015 but they were not charged until January of the following year.

Mackay was their most profitable outlet, with the store raking in $180,000 in sales of the drug, which was packaged as tea.

But the synthetic cannabis was toxic and was linked to the deaths of two people, while more than 30 other users presented at Mackay Hospital.

Their symptoms included vomiting, rashes, loss of taste, stomach cramps and seizures.

McGlone's barrister Angus Edwards told the Brisbane District Court during sentencing on Thursday the pair stopped selling the cannabis within 48 hours of the fatalities.

"The deaths occurred on the 13th of January, 2015 and trafficking ceased on the 15th January 2015," he said.

"It's not the case they continued in the face of those deaths."

Judge Brian Devereaux dismissed recommendations from both the prosecution and the defence the pair receive a head sentence of between three and five years.

He said while there had been cases involving larger quantities of drugs and sums of cash, this was a drug operation run through an established network of shops.

Piccinato inherited the sex shop business and was considered the head of the operation.

Judge Devereaux said he had to take into account the fact their operation resulted in "innocent employees who were brought in and made criminals by you both".

He also made mention of the fact the pair wasn't charged with causing the two drug users' deaths.

"You're not charged with grievous bodily harm or causing death, you are charged with trafficking," he said.

Judge Devereaux said both men had a good chance of rehabilitation and "little prospect" of reoffending.

Piccinato was sentenced to six years' jail, while McGlone received a slightly less penalty of five years.

McGlone's sentence will be suspended from May 1, 2019, while Piccinato will be eligible for parole from September 1, 2019.