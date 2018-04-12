Man who went missing near croc-infested creek found safe and well

A man who went missing near a north Queensland creek inhabited by saltwater crocodiles has been found safe and well.

The man, 60, was last seen at 4.40pm on Wednesday when he went to place crab traps in Chinaman Creek in Cairns.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said he was found on Thursday morning.

Police said searchers in a boat located the man in mangroves near the creek.

"The man had become disoriented in the mangroves and became lost," a police media release said.

"He has suffered from dehydration and exposure to the elements and has been taken to the Cairns Hospital."

When the man went missing police said they couldn't rule out the possibility a crocodile could have taken him.

"We've got to be real and there is a possibility a crocodile could be involved," Acting Senior Sergeant Gil Dyett said on Thursday.

"We are treating the matter as serious."