Qld LNP on the attack over public sector

Queensland's opposition leader has attacked the size of the state's public sector under Labor, but refused to say how she would address the problem if she was in office.

Figures released by Premier Annastacia Palaszcuk's government on Thursday show the public workforce has swelled to its biggest size ever.

There are now 218,957 bureaucrats and frontline services employees, almost the population of Townsville, up from 201,409 in March 2015.

The Liberal National Party opposition has previously criticised the state government for adding more people to its payroll, and it went on the attack again on Thursday.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the Campbell Newman government had proven health and other services could run better with less staff.

She went so far as to say those services significantly improved after it sacked 14,000 people, a decision which contributed to the party's 2015 electoral loss.

"When the LNP was in government we saw those service delivery areas increase and improve, we saw wait times disappear or reduce," she said.

But Ms Frecklington refused to detail how an LNP government would address what she described as inefficiencies.

"There would be no forced redundancies under an LNP government," she said.

"We would expect our ministers to drive extra services, we would expect, exactly like we did, better services."

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said she wasn't surprised by the party's stance on the Newman-era cuts.

"We know at the 2012 election they promised public servants they had nothing to fear from a Campbell Newman government and then they went and sacked 14,000 of them," she said.

"We hear (the LNP) talk about reducing the wait list for public housing, well it was shortened by the LNP government because they just removed people from the list."

Ms Trad called on the opposition to be honest about its economic plan for Queensland.

She also defended the government's recruitment, saying frontline services had increased in line with population growth.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland spokesman Dan Petrie said the current rate of public service growth was unsustainable.

"It's a medium-term problem so therefore if it's not addressed now it is something they would have to address within the term of parliament," he said.

The December quarter figures released by the Public Sector Commission shows a 0.22 per cent decline in the number of workers compared to the three months prior.

Law and order had the most growth, with additional staffers brought on as part of the rollout of Domestic and Family Violence Courts, the reintroduction of the Drug Court and the transfer of 17-year-olds into the youth justice system.