Qld family investigated over toddler burns

A north Queensland family is being investigated by police after a toddler was admitted to hospital for "shocking" burns suffered when he was placed on a hot stove.

AAP has been told the boy's mother was carrying the child and went to put him down on the kitchen bench, but accidentally placed him on the hot surface.

It is understood the mother-of-eight immediately took the child to Townsville Hospital following the March 27 incident.

The toddler was discharged on Wednesday, but Queensland police say it is still investigating the matter.

The family is known to the state's Child Safety Department.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said the incident raised questions of broader problems within the child safety system.

"We are concerned that this may be a case of another child slipping through the cracks," he said on Wednesday.

"It is reasonable to ask questions about how those injuries came about."

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the boy had sustained shocking injuries.

"Any injury suffered by a child is distressing," Ms Farmer said in a statement.

Ms Farmer said she had asked the department for a full briefing about the circumstances.

"The safety and wellbeing of all children known to the department is our top priority," she said.