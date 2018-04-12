Brisbane girlfriend-assault accused bailed

A Brisbane man charged for allegedly assaulting and torturing his girlfriend in an hours-long breakup dispute has been granted bail.

Police allege the 20-year-old choked, punched and forced the woman into the shower of his Woolloongabba home, where he sprayed her with hot water.

The woman then fled to a neighbour's house but later returned to speak to police with the man accused of assaulting her.

The man, who has no criminal history, faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday for offences including choking, assault and deprivation of liberty.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to reappear on May 14.