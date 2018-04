A man has been arrested after a three-and-a-half hour standoff with police at a property west of Brisbane.

Police went to the property at White Rock around 1.45pm on Wednesday after being called to a domestic violence incident.

An exclusion zone was set up at 2.30pm with police negotiators trying to make contact with the man.

The 49-year-old was taken into custody around 5.20pm and the exclusion zone was revoked.

A woman also in the house with the man and was not harmed in the standoff.