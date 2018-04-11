Accused Brisbane girlfriend abuser bailed

A man accused of assaulting and torturing his girlfriend for hours in his Brisbane home has been granted bail.

Police allege the 20-year-old punched, scratched and choked the woman during a dispute over their break-up at his Wooloongabba home on Tuesday night.

The man forced the woman into a shower, punched her in the stomach and sprayed her with hot water, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

The woman then fled to a neighbouring home.

She later returned and spoke to police alongside the man, who was taken to hospital for a panic attack.

The woman was also treated for scratches on her neck along with other injuries, and is undergoing scans on her liver and spleen.

Defence lawyer Dominic Brunello said his client would contest the charges.

"The prosecution case will rest on the uncorroborated evidence of a single complainant," Mr Brunello said.

"This is very much going to be a credibility contest between two parties to a relationship."

The man, who has no criminal history, was granted conditional bail and ordered to pay a $4000 surety.

He is due to return to court on May 14.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.