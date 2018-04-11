Australian detained by Cambodian police

An Australian has been detained by Cambodian police in the resort town of Siem Reap.

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) spokesman told AAP it was providing consular assistance to an Australian detained in Cambodia but because of privacy obligations could not provide further comment.

The Cambodia Expats Online blog claimed between 20 and 30 police surrounded the Soul Train Reggae Bar on Monday night and stayed for hours before 15 customers, staff and owners were whisked away by officers.

"For three hours, cops blocked the Little Pub Street and were investigating the bar. During that time, customers had to stay into the bar and no one was allowed to go out or in from the Reggae Bar," it stated.

"Around 2pm, a police minivan left the place with around 15 foreigners inside. They were all customers of the bar, probably tourists having a drink at this famous Siem Reap venue. There is no clue to know where they have been brought.

"Few minutes after, owners and the staff have been deported into a police Lexus ... the bar has been closed with a police lock and a police car was parking in front, with two policemen checking the closed door."

DFAT is able to provide assistance that includes prison visits, liaison with local authorities, supplying a provisional list of local lawyers and communicating with family members.