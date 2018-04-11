Sorry Qld pokie pilferer avoids conviction

A remorseful young man now knows it's illegal to collect someone else's money from a poker machine after he pleaded guilty to cashing out more than $400 at Brisbane's Treasury Casino.

Jayke Cameron Howie Broome told Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday he "didn't know it was a crime" to collect money from an unmanned machine.

The court heard another man, who'd been playing the poker machine, had momentarily walked away.

About a minute later Broome pushed the collect button and cashed in the $402 ticket.

The 20-year-old confessed to police on Tuesday, March 13, and his father then repaid the entire amount.

A contrite Broome told magistrate Judith Daley he looked back at his actions and realised "how stupid it was".

"At the time I didn't know it was a crime. I can only assure this courthouse that it will never happen again," he said.

"I did not go to the casino to commit a crime and regret my actions and cannot say how truly sorry I am."

Ms Daley, who took into account his remorse and the fact the money had been repaid, placed him on a good behaviour bond and did not record a conviction for the charge of cheating by fraudulent use of a machine.