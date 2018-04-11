News

Mother suffers horrific injuries in alleged road rage attack
Woman suffers horrific injuries after minor bingle leads to 'road rage attack'

Boy suffers 'shocking' burns when mum accidentally puts him down on hot stove

Sonia Kohlbacher
AAP /

A young north Queensland boy has shocking burns after he was placed onto a hot stove at his family's Townsville home.

AAP understands the boy's mother had been carrying the child and went to put him down on the kitchen bench, but accidentally placed him on the hot surface.

It is understood the mother-of-eight immediately took the child to hospital following the March 27 incident, which sources say was an accident.

Queensland police are still investigating the matter.

A young boy has burns after being placed on a hot stove in his family's north Queensland home. Source: File photo, Getty Images

The family is known to the state's Child Safety Department due to its size.

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the boy's injuries were shocking.

"Any injury suffered by a child is distressing," Ms Farmer said in a statement.

Ms Farmer said she had asked the department for a full briefing about the circumstances.

"The safety and wellbeing of all children known to the department is our top priority," she said.

