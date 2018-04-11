North Queensland boy burnt on hot stove

A north Queensland family is being investigated after a toddler was hospitalised with "shocking" burns he sustained after being placed on a hot stove.

AAP understands the boy's mother had been carrying the child and went to put him down on the kitchen bench, but accidentally placed him on the hot surface.

It is understood the mother-of-eight immediately took the child to Townsville Hospital following the March 27 incident.

The toddler was discharged on Wednesday, but Queensland police say it is still investigating the matter.

The family is known to the state's Child Safety Department.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander said he was concerned the incident indicated there were broader problems within the child safety system.

"We are concerned that this may be a case of another child slipping through the cracks," he said on Wednesday.

"It is reasonable to ask questions about how those injuries came about."

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the boy had suffered shocking injuries.

"Any injury suffered by a child is distressing," Ms Farmer said in a statement.

Ms Farmer said she had asked the department for a full briefing about the circumstances.

"The safety and wellbeing of all children known to the department is our top priority," she said.