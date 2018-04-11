Swimmers warned to stay out of Qld surf

Visitors and athletes hoping to hang ten on Queensland beaches during the Commonwealth Games may be forced to head poolside over coming days.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast waters for Wednesday and Thursday.

Fraser Island will also be in the firing line on Thursday.

But Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jim Richardson said the big surf could last until Friday morning.

Swells of up to 3m are expected to batter the coastline from about midday on Wednesday.

Surf Life Saving Queensland is urging people to consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars are being warned to change or delay their trip, while rock fishers have been told to avoid exposed areas.

Mr Richardson said the dangerous conditions were being caused by a deepening low in the Tasman Sea.