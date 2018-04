A 41-year-old man has died after a fiery crash in a small mining town in Queensland's Central Highlands.

Two vehicles collided on Crinum Rd at Tieri about 7pm on Tuesday, sending one of the vehicles careering into a ditch where it burst into flames.

The man was able to get out of the car and was taken to hospital but the driver of the other vehicle, the 41-year-old man, later died of his injuries.