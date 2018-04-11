News

Mother suffers horrific injuries in alleged road rage attack
Woman suffers horrific injuries after minor bingle leads to 'road rage attack'

Woman, 21, allegedly assaulted 73-year-old with electrical cord

AAP /

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with assault after she allegedly attacked another woman in Townsville.

The woman was said to have been involved in a fight with a 73-year-old woman on a street in Aitkinvale on Tuesday afternoon.

The younger woman is then alleged to have hit the older one with a length of electrical cord before another person intervened.

The two women are known to each other. The 73-year-old was treated at hospital for minor facial injuries.

The 21-year-old has been charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

