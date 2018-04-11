Qld, Feds urged to work out M1 funding

Queensland is calling on the federal government to be flexible with its billion-dollar commitment to funding key upgrades to parts of the M1 between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull travelled to Queensland on Tuesday to announced $1 billion to be put towards upgrading two sections of the M1, from Eight Miles Plains to Daisy Hill and from Varsity Lakes to the NSW border.

Mr Turnbull repeatedly described the funding as a "game changer" but refused to say whether the federal government would fund the full cost of the upgrades if an agreement couldn't be reached with Queensland.

"The last thing Queenslanders want us to do is get into an argument about who pays what," Mr Turnbull told reporters.

State Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Queensland has already started business cases for both projects so they were keen to talk to the Commonwealth about the funding arrangements.

"If you put the whole pot of $1 billion together with our $206 million then we can absolutely fund that section from Varsity Lakes to the border," he said.

Mr Bailey repeated Queensland's calls for an 80-20 funding split for the federal highway instead of a 50-50 funding arrangement being put forward by the federal coalition.

Queensland Liberal National Party Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said Labor needed to stop "grandstanding" and come to an agreement to fund the projects.

"Drivers are sick of political point-scoring and just want action to fix the M1," she said.

Logan Acting Mayor Trevina Schwarz also welcomed the announcement and called on the state government to work with the Commonwealth to reach a deal.

"We have a $1-billion commitment by the prime minister and the ball is now firmly in the premier's court to contribute funding and get this roadblock to growth fixed now," Ms Schwartz said.

The Queensland and federal governments have already agreed to a $500 million deal to widen the M1 between Mudgeeraba and Varsity Lakes to six lanes and upgrade the Gateway Motorway merge at Eight Mile Plains.