Second strike for XXXX Queensland workers

Workers at Brisbane's XXXX brewery have walked off the job for a second time on Wednesday and have threatened more strikes in the future over fears the brewery's owners are planning to shift to casual workers.

The United Voice union, which represents the workers, claims brewer Lion is planning to create a cheaper workforce by employing contract staff at a lower pay rate through a third party.

United Voice spokesman Damien Davie said they had been meeting with XXXX representatives at the Fair Work Commission, but had reached a sticking point over their move to employ more casual workers.

"XXXX has the ability to employ casuals for seasonal periods, and we don't oppose that, but what they want to do is replace a permanent workforce with a cheaper casual workforce," Mr Davie told reporters on Wednesday.

"They take out ads in the paper saying they're committed to Queensland, then they send an email from the brewery director to their employees, saying the long term viability of the brewery is at stake."

The email, from XXXX brewery director Irene Bell, was released by the union ahead of the action on Wednesday.

"The long term viability of our brewery at XXXX is dependent on our ability to be flexible and responsive to changes at a level that we have not seen in the past," the email reads.

"Staying the way we are is not an option for the long term."

Ms Bell on Wednesday said the union was misrepresenting the situation.

"All we're asking for is the capability to use third party labour when there's a need," she said in a statement.

"This is about making our workforce more flexible. We already do this at our other sites, where the union has accepted their use as part of their agreements."

Wednesday's strike is the second action as part of the current negotiations, with almost 70 workers at the Milton brewery walking off the job last month, and more action threatened by United Voice if an agreement can't be reached.

XXXX insists beer supplies won't be affected by the actions.