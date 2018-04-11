Madden claims fraud charges are witch hunt

Former Young Australian of the Year finalist and Street Swags founder Jean Madden says her prosecution over fraud allegations is a witch hunt that's impacted her life.

"They haven't killed me yet, so I still have a voice and I'm looking forward to one day telling my story," she told reporters after facing Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Allegations she rorted the homeless welfare group of more than $154,000 in 2015 and 2016 and falsified a registry with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission were dropped in December due to a lack of evidence.

However, Madden has since been charged with seven other fraud offences, which she said appeared similar to those discontinued.

The Queensland Young Australian of the Year in 2010 founded Street Swags that year to provide the homeless with canvas bags that convert to bedding.

She is facing two other fraud charges, including credit card fraud, and will fight the charges at trial listed for May.