Qld after-school carer investigated

An-after school carer has been stood down following allegations they bruised a child after pulling them roughly from a slide at a south-east Queensland centre.

Queensland Police confirmed they are investigating the incident that allegedly happened on March 13 at an Ipswich educational facility, where the after-hours care was being run by Camp Australia.

"Camp Australia immediately removed any personnel identified in the complaint at the service and launched an immediate investigation that is currently in progress," a Camp Australia spokesman told AAP on Tuesday.

"We want to reassure families, the school and the wider community that Camp Australia's first priority is always the safety of the children in our care."

The spokesman said all carers go through rigorous employment and qualification checks.