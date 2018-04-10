7-Eleven owner fined for underpaying staff

A former Brisbane 7-Eleven operator has been fined $193,000 for short-changing workers and failing to keep proper pay records.

Jason Yuan operated two stores in the Brisbane CBD in 2013 and 2014 when he underpaid 21 staff a total of $31,507, and he also failed to keep records of cash payments made to staff on public holidays,

The Federal Circuit Court imposed the fine following a lengthy investigation by the Fair Work Ombudsman, which has taken legal action against 11 7-Eleven operators since 2009.