News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital as children comes to heartbreaking end
Inspiring love story of couple who met in hospital comes to heartbreaking end

7-Eleven owner fined for underpaying staff

Christine Flatley
AAP /

A former Brisbane 7-Eleven operator has been fined $193,000 for short-changing workers and failing to keep proper pay records.

Jason Yuan operated two stores in the Brisbane CBD in 2013 and 2014 when he underpaid 21 staff a total of $31,507, and he also failed to keep records of cash payments made to staff on public holidays,

The Federal Circuit Court imposed the fine following a lengthy investigation by the Fair Work Ombudsman, which has taken legal action against 11 7-Eleven operators since 2009.

Back To Top