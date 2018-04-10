RACQ slams emergency slow down laws

Queensland's peak motoring body says laws requiring drivers to slow down when passing an emergency vehicle with flashing lights are confusing and won't protect roadside workers.

RACQ spokesman Paul Turner on Tuesday urged the state government to drop the legislation, which has already been implemented in other states and will be trialled in NSW from September.

Mr Turner says the proposed legislation, which has the support of the Queensland Police Union, focused too much on speed and not enough on safety.

"The New South Wales Government's heart is in the right place, but it has got it wrong," Mr Turner said.

"The key focus has to be on getting drivers to move over when they see an incident, creating a safer space."

NSW drivers will slow to 40 km/h in 70 km/h zones when passing stationary emergency vehicles with flashing lights, and travel at 60 km/h when driving in a 100 km/h zone during the year-long trial.

"While how fast a car is travelling is important, it's about us as motorists taking care and consideration and moving out of the lane closest to an incident and then slowing down," Mr Turner said.

On Monday the Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said the law had merit and should be trialled in the Sunshine State.

"We need to remember that the road is often a police officer's workplace and anything we can do to make our workplace safer should be investigated," Mr Leavers told AAP.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey on Monday said the state preferred to educate rather than regulate and there were concerns about heavy vehicles being able to safely slow down in 100km/h zones.

"At this time advice from the Department of Transport and Main Roads is to support a non-regulatory educational approach, rather than a reduced speed limit approach," he said.